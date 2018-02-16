Rowan man convicted for armed robberies at local drug stores

A Rowan County man will spend at least the next 13-18 years in prison after being convicted on a long list of charges, including armed robberies at two local drug stores.

Jimmy McFadden Menius, Jr. of Salisbury was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony trafficking in heroin, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II and schedule VI controlled substances, and felony maintaining a dwelling/place/vehicle for controlled substances.

Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Menius, Jr. to a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months and a minimum of 67 months to a maximum of 93 months active prison sentences to be served at the expiration of the current sentence Menius, Jr. is serving in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. Judge Hamilton also ordered Menius, Jr. to pay a $50,000 fine and restitution in the amount of $6,572.87.

That's a total of 12-16 years on the Rowan County cases.

Menius was also convicted in November in Surry County of felony drug trafficking and robbery with a dangerous weapon. In December Menius was convicted in Wake County for robbery with a dangerous weapon. In those two cases, Menius was sentenced to a combined eight to 12 years.

On June 8, 2014, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery that occurred at Walgreens on East Innes Street. Officers were informed a white male with a gun had just left the store after jumping over the pharmacy counter and stealing oxycodone and alprazolam pills. Officers began reviewing the video surveillance from the store in an attempt to identify the suspect.

On September 24, 2014, officers with the Spencer Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at Walgreens. A white male demanded pain medication from the pharmacy and received oxycodone pills. The suspect matched the description of the person who robbed the Walgreens in Salisbury. Through a lengthy investigation, witnesses were able to positively identify Menius, Jr. as the suspect in both robberies. On July 16, 2015, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Menius, Jr.’s residence. During the search, detectives located several guns, along with hydrocodone and oxycodone pills.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Kristina Scally, the Salisbury Police Department, the Spencer Police Department, and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

