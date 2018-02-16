City of Salisbury announces Ann Little as Human Relations manager

Salisbury has hired Anne Little as its Human Relations manager, according to a press release.

In this new role, she will plan and community affairs programming and direct activities to maintain and improve community relations.

Most recently, Little served as an adjunct instructor and coordinator of community education centers for Davidson C­ounty Community College (DCCC) in Lexington. There she oversaw DCCC’s Thomasville and Lexington Education Centers, leading community engagement, working with partner agencies on training and collaboration initiatives, and identifying and coordinating continuing education classes to meet community residents’ needs.

Prior to her work with DCCC, Little also served as a consultant with various government, public affairs and social concerns groups, as well as positions with the NCAA, Winston-Salem State University and Livingstone College.

“The human relations manager position is important to our goal of increasing engagement with our Human Relations Council, Salisbury Youth Council and our community at large,” said City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “Anne has been a great supporter of our Community Action Teams, and we appreciate her efforts in leading the public safety team. Now, as she moves into a permanent role with the city, we look forward to working with her on a full-time basis. We are excited to welcome her to our team.”

"I am elated about this opportunity to serve all of the wonderful people who make up this great city," said Little. “Salisbury is my home. I consider it my pleasure to be able to live and work in the same place where so many great memories from my childhood and young adulthood were created.”

Little holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Livingstone College.

