A shark party? 5th great white shark shows up off NC this week.

KURE BEACH, NC (Mark Price/Charlotte Observer) - Having one great white shark show up off North Carolina is often news, but the state has had five show up, according to the shark tracking agency known as OCEARCH.

The fifth joined the shark party Friday morning: A 5-foot-5 long great white named Bruin, which pinged on trackers at 6:48 a.m., says OCEARCH.

On Thursday, two others were tracked off N.C.: 4-foot-5 inch Gurney showed up at 4:15 a.m. and a 5-foot-long Singles You Up was tracked off the coast at 7:55 p.m.

The identities of the other baby great white sharks was not clear on the agency’s tracking page.

However, OCEARCH continues to track two other different species of shark: A 6-foot-10-inch Mako Shark named Yinzer, who showed up last at 6:47 a.m. Friday; and a 7-foot-11-inch blue shark named Duke, who pinged off the coast at 3:33 p.m. Thursday.

OCEARCH is one of the world’s leading agencies in collecting scientific data related to tracking keystone marine species like great white and tiger sharks.

Its most recent expeditions were off South Carolina and Georgia.