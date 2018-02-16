Mocksville man convicted of trafficking heroin in Rowan County

Darren Lynn Johnson of Mocksville was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of three counts of felony trafficking in heroin by possession, transportation, and sell, two counts of felony sell heroin, and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, according to a press release by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Johnson to a total of a minimum of 154 months (12.83 years) to a maximum of 212 months (17.66 years) in prison, and ordered a $50,000 fine.

During the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began direct negotiations with Johnson for the purchase of heroin. On April 7 and April 14, 2016, an undercover officer with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office purchased heroin from Johnson in exchange for $200.00.

On April 28, 2016, an undercover officer with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office purchased heroin from Johnson in exchange for $700.00.

Cook thanked Assistant District Attorney Kristina Scally and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in seeing that Johnson was brought to justice. Cook stated that heroin continues to have a destructive impact on the citizens in our community and as a result, her office will continue to hold those who sell illegal narcotics accountable for their actions.

