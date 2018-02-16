Firefighters battle fire at Salisbury apartment

Quick work by firefighters kept a fire in a Salisbury apartment from spreading to other units.

The fire was reported at around 9:00 am at Crown Point Apartments off Crown Point Drive.

Officials determined that the fire was caused by food left unattended on the stove.

One woman and two children were displaced. The American Red Cross was able to relocate the family into another apartment in the same complex.

No injuries were reported.

30 firefighters responded to the incident, including firefighters from the Salisbury, East Spencer, Granite Quarry, Locke, and Faith Fire Departments, as well as the Rowan Rescue Squad.

