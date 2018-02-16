Almond Joy Cookie Bars - | WBTV Charlotte

Almond Joy Cookie Bars

Presented by Brandi Jones, Honey Butter Bakery

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1½ cups light brown sugar
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1½ cups sweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped almonds

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Butter a 9×13-inch baking pan; set aside.
  2. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl; set aside.
  3. With an electric mixer, beat the butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add both sugars and beat for another 3 minutes, until well incorporated. Add the eggs one by one, beating for 1 minute after each addition, then beat in the vanilla. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the dry ingredients, mixing just until they disappear into the batter. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the chips, almonds and coconut. Scrape the batter into the buttered pan and use the spatula to even the top as best as you can.
  4. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center of the blondies comes out clean. The blondies should pull away from the sides of the pan a little and the top should be a nice honey brown. Transfer the pan to a rack and cool completely. Cut into bars; store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Powered by Frankly