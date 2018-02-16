Almond Joy Cookie Bars

-
-
Presented by Brandi Jones, Honey Butter Bakery
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1½ cups light brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1½ cups sweetened shredded coconut
- 1 cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup coarsely chopped almonds
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Butter a 9×13-inch baking pan; set aside.
- Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl; set aside.
- With an electric mixer, beat the butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add both sugars and beat for another 3 minutes, until well incorporated. Add the eggs one by one, beating for 1 minute after each addition, then beat in the vanilla. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the dry ingredients, mixing just until they disappear into the batter. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the chips, almonds and coconut. Scrape the batter into the buttered pan and use the spatula to even the top as best as you can.
- Bake for about 40 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center of the blondies comes out clean. The blondies should pull away from the sides of the pan a little and the top should be a nice honey brown. Transfer the pan to a rack and cool completely. Cut into bars; store in an airtight container at room temperature.