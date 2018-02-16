Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77, blocks several lanes - | WBTV Charlotte

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77, blocks several lanes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer shut down several lanes on Interstate 77 north of uptown Charlotte Friday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck happened on I-77 northbound at Exit 11 near West Brookshire Freeway around 8 a.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the wreck blocked three lanes on the interstate for some time. 

It is unclear what caused the wreck. 

Firefighters did not say whether anyone was injured. 

The lanes reopened around 9 a.m. 

Firefighters said drivers could expect "significant delays in the area." Drivers were asked to use extreme caution around emergency crews. 

