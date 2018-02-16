Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77, blocks several lanes

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer shut down several lanes on Interstate 77 north of uptown Charlotte Friday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck happened on I-77 northbound at Exit 11 near West Brookshire Freeway around 8 a.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the wreck blocked three lanes on the interstate for some time.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

Firefighters did not say whether anyone was injured.

Traffic Advisory; I-77N/W Brookshire Fwy; Exit 11; tractor trailer overturned; Significant delays in area; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 16, 2018

The lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

Firefighters said drivers could expect "significant delays in the area." Drivers were asked to use extreme caution around emergency crews.

