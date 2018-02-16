BLOG: Warm end to the workweek, First Alert Day declared for Saturday

Windy & Warm

First Alert Saturday

Sunny & Mild Sunday?

After an uncanny day Thursday with gusty breeze and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, get ready to do it all over again Friday.

Temperatures this morning are starting out above 60 degrees, which establishes a new record warm low in Charlotte (previous record 60 degrees set in 1990). Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s again Friday afternoon, which will challenge the record for the date (76 degrees set in 1976).

While the rain chance is very low Friday morning, there's an increasingly better chance as we roll deeper through the day, as another cold front approaches from the west. It looks like for most of us this will just be a quick-hitting, narrow band of showers that rolls through during the afternoon hours.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall back down to near 50 degrees on Saturday, with lingering areas of light rain, before we rebound to near 60 degrees with a much drier pattern setting up for Sunday. With a wet and noticeably colder start to the weekend, outdoor plans may be in jeopardy and so we're declaring a First Alert Day Saturday to give you a heads up on what's coming.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.