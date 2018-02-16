Convicted felon facing attempted murder charge in University City shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman seriously injured in the University City area.

The shooting happened around 9:36 a.m. on Feb. 5. inside the woman's apartment on Wexford Meadows Lane, just off of University City Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim's six-month-old child was also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not harmed.

The woman was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Detectives believe 35-year-old Curtis Garyray Kerr allegedly forced his way into the apartment looking for someone who wasn't there. Police say they noticed the unoccupied apartment next door was also shot into.

A neighbor told police that a bullet pierced through the wall in her dining room and left a hole not far above her floor.

Kerr was charged with attempted murder, having a dangerous weapon and inflicting serious injury, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, breaking and entering and damaging property.

Police did not say whether Kerr and the victim knew each other.

He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

