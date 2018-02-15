Fire reported at business in Rowan County

A fire was reported at a business in Rowan County Thursday night.

According to communications, officials were working a fire at the East Rowan Cafe in the 200 block of W Main Street in Rockwell.

Officials say some boxes in an alley next to the business apparently caught fire.

The business was open at the time but there were no injuries.

The scene is under investigation and no further information was released.

