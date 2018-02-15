Men arrested for break-in at phone store in Matthews

(From left to right, Corbett, Tshiband )

A pair of men have been arrested in connection with a break-in at a business in Matthews in January.

According to Matthews Police, Rondale Corbett, 25, and Chilond Tshiband, 18, were arrested Thursday for outstanding Felony Breaking and Entering warrants.

The arrests come after a break-in at the Sprint store located in the 2300 block Matthews Township Pkwy. The crime happened in the early morning hours of Saturday Jan. 13, 2018.

The two men are currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail on these charges, along with several others from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

No further information has been released.

