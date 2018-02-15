Man allegedly seen walking with shotgun arrested in Union County

A man who was allegedly seen walking with a shotgun in Union County was arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a call near the Shiloh Trace neighborhood in Indian Trail.

Officials located Cory Johnston, 26, in the playground at Shiloh Trace, and later located a 12-gauge shotgun that authorities say he apparently hid.

Deputies believe he was involved in some type of dispute with another person.

The PIO said area schools were placed on a “soft” lockdown until deputies could determine what was going on.

Johnston was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the people and is in the Union County Jail.

