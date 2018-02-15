Man wanted in south Charlotte convenience store robbery

A robber is being sought in an armed convenience store robbery in south Charlotte.

The Quick Trip in the 7000 block of South Boulevard was robbed at knife point early Wednesday morning. The clerk told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police that the robber went into the store around 1 a.m., pulled a knife out and demanded property.

The robber then reportedly fled. He is described as a black male around 6'4" and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt over a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

