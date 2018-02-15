United Way of Lancaster, LACH to count homeless population in county

Thursday night the United Way of Lancaster and the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH) will be counting the homeless population in the county.

The Point-In-Time Count Survey is aimed at documenting how many people are homeless so the county has a better understanding of what resources they will need.

At three different locations, volunteers will seek out the homeless population to survey and find out what they are in need of.

The results of the count will be sent to the federal government, so there is documentation for the need of resources.

One of the founders of LACH, Pastor Mike Burgess, says it is also a good way for people to understand who around them needs help.

“The situation and the problem we have here in Lancaster County is real,” Burgess said. “All people have to do is look around and they will see people who are hurting. They are good people who have fallen through the cracks and need some help.”

In years past, Burgess says they have reported roughly 20 to 30 people in the county as being homeless, but he says there are far more.

The survey requires a person to meet certain conditions to be considered homeless, Burgess says including those who do not meet the government’s requirements, there are at least 100 people who show up to the survey locations.

If you know someone who is homeless, call Leland Summers, Alston Wilkes at 803-288-0794.

Locations will be set up in Kershaw, Lancaster, and Indian Land. The count will be from 6 to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.