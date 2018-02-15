Devon Dotson of Providence Day presented with his McDonald's All American Game jersey

On Thursday morning, February 15, Providence Day’s star basketball player Devon Dotson was presented his McDonald’s All-American Game jersey, certificate and plaque from representatives of the company. The presentation was made at the Upper School assembly in front of classmates, faculty, family and friends. Devon is one of only 24 players from across the country selected to play in the 41st McDonald’s All-American Boys Game scheduled for Wednesday, March 28, at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Both the Boys Game and the 17th annual Girls Game will air on the ESPN networks.

Devon Dotson is a 6’2” point guard who has helped lead the Chargers to the NCISAA state championship in 2016 and numerous tournament championships throughout his Charger career. He is a two time All-Conference and All-State selection who recently surpassed the 2500-point milestone and is currently averaging 28.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 5.3 apg, and 1.7 spg. During his career, he has over 500 assists, 200 steals, and nearly 700 rebounds. He has been named the CISAA Player of the Year (2017), Charlotte Observer Player of the Year (2017), MVP of the Hoodies House of Hope Tournament (2016), MVP of the Chick-fil-a Classic (2017), and the Most Spectacular Player at the IYBS Tournament in Beijing, China. Upon graduation, Devon will be playing for the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Devon is the third McDonald’s All-American Game recipient at Providence Day School. Janelle Bailey received the award last year and Jatarie White was a recipient in 2014.

Press release provided by Providence Day School