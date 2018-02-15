CMPD Chief "totally agrees" with CMS about increasing presence on school campuses

After learning the latest information about the school shooting in Broward County, Florida, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told WBTV he was “shocked” just like everyone else.

Putney told WBTV his “heart goes out to the families who suffered losses,” and he also talked about how proud he was one of the first responders in Broward County “for their response to mitigate a situation that was very chaotic and troubling."



The chief also responded to a press release by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox early Thursday morning on the tragedy.

In the release, Wilcox said he “asked our police and other local law enforcement agencies to increase their visibility and presence on and around our campuses.”

"I think we're very visible already,” responded Putney. “We have SROs at all of our high schools, and obviously we're stepping up our patrols in light of what happened so that we can meet that need. We totally agree with them, that's why we're a good partner with CMS and CMS law enforcement.”

Chief Putney also told WBTV about efforts of his officers to tap into the social media realm and identify possible threats before any violence takes place on campus.

"When you see something on social media that you know is outside the norm… That you know could lead to violence you let us know,” said Putney.

“Take a screenshot. Get it to an adult. Get it to us so that we can be more proactive," he continued. "We want to prevent something like this from happening - not just react to it."

