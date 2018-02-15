Superintendent: CMS' heart is heavy, mind is active after deadly FL school shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox responded publicly to the school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead on Wednesday.

The superintendent said CMS' heart is heavy but its mind is active, as officials are always thinking of ways to improve safety in schools.

.@CharMeckSchools Supt says the district’s heart is heavy but mind is active - it is always thinking about improving safety at schools - @CMSSupt says #1 priority is safety for kids @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/LNU5SeL041 — Dedrick Russell WBTV (@dedrickrussell) February 15, 2018

Seventeen people, including an assistant football coach and school security guard, were killed in the shooting, leaving many searching for answers.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

The violence broke out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. Suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19 and a former student, will be charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the mass shooting.

Wilcox said he's open to discussing the use of metal detectors in schools moving forward, although he says he doesn't know how well it will work as a deterrent.

The superintendent said the district will review what its expectations are for students. "Are there traits? Are there characteristics we can forewarn our teachers about?" Wilcox asked.

Wilcox encouraged parents to talk openly with their children and to have a "code" or safety word.

"We need to secure our facilities more adequately, but also have armed security," Wilcox said. Process and training will be reevaluated, Wilcox said, which he says happens "every time there is a crisis like this."

Wilcox says school officials are reviewing all CMS safety procedures. He requested local officers to increase visibility at CMS schools.

