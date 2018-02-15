Salisbury church suffers second break-in in three weeks

A Salisbury church has been broken into for the second time since January 27.

Police say someone went through a window at the Iglesia Nuevo Renacer, 200 Klumac Road, on Wednesday night.

The good news is that the pastor told police nothing appeared to have been taken this time.

On January 27, someone went through the same window to get inside, taking $200 cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

