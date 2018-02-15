‘American Pickers’ coming to NC and wants your help finding sites to visit

Some of the oddities found on the show “American Pickers” (Credit: American Pickers | History Channel)

The History Channel show “American Pickers” is headed to North Carolina to film upcoming episodes.

Hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz plan to be in the state in the spring. However, exact dates have not been released.

The show’s producers are still looking for sites to visit and are asking the public for leads that can lead to hidden treasures. Unique collections are preferred and the show is fond of visiting multi-generational properties. The goal is to find collections where Wolfe and Fritz can spend an entire day picking through stuff. Sites anywhere in the state are being considered for visits.

If you know someone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” and the value of seemingly ordinary items found during those searches. It airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the History Channel.

Episodes typically show the hosts digging through piles in barns, attics, abandoned buildings, sheds and garages. When items of value are found, price haggling begins and sales are made.

Only private collections are visited. No stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything else open to the public.

“The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” said a statement released by the show. “Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.”