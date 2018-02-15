LandTrust to host 'Big Pig' hunting contest in March

The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central North Carolina will be hosting The Yadkin River Big Pig Contest on March 23rd and 24th. The Big Pig Contest is a hunting competition designed to incentivize the removal of invasive feral hogs.

The two-day event encourages hunters from across the LandTrust region to harvest feral hogs by any legal method and to compete for The Big Pig top prize, of $500.

Hunters must register for the event online ($35) or at the LandTrust office, all registrations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on March 22, 2018. For more information please visit https://landtrustcnc.org/yadkin-river-big-pig-contest

The weigh in location will be at Stuffy’s Taxidermy and Game Processing located at 806 E. Main Street, in Locust, NC. “We have recently renovated our facility in order to process feral hogs” said Danny Dulin, owner of Stuffy’s Taxidermy and Game Processing. In addition, Big Pig participants will have the opportunity to donate their harvested game to be processed for use by local food banks.

Feral swine can significantly impact plant communities and wildlife habitat because they root through the ground’s surface in search of food. These non-native animals destroy agricultural crops and pose a substantial disease risk for both domestic swine and wildlife. Due to these factors, feral swine are considered to be an invasive species on North Carolina’s landscape. The LandTrust is committed to working to remove feral hogs from LandTrust owned properties through hunting and trapping methods.

Big Pig Contestants are to harvest feral pigs on property on which they have written permission from the landowner to hunt and to bring them to the weigh in location by 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 24th. No late entries will be accepted. Awards will be announced right after 8:00p.m. and participants do not have to be present to win.

All persons hunting feral swine at any time must have a valid hunting license or must be exempt from having a license pursuant to GS 113-276. In addition, Hunters will not be able to hunt for hogs on gamelands due to North Carolina General Statue. For more information about the event including the rules please check the LandTrust website.

Additionally, The LandTrust for Central NC has a Sportsman Access Program whereby sportsman members of the LandTrust are entered into a draw system to hunt LandTrust fee-owned lands. The LandTrust currently owns 3000-acres in Davie, Rowan, and Montgomery counties which are enrolled in the program. To learn more about how to be entered into a draw to hunt hogs on these properties, visit our website at https://landtrustcnc.org/sportsman-membership/.

To learn more about this project or how you can support The LandTrust for Central North Carolina, contact Travis Morehead at 704-647-0302 or travis@landtrustcnc.org.