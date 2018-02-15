Belk Bridge to be closed for months in Rowan

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will begin work Monday replacing the Belk Road bridge between U.S. 801 and Centenary Church Road near Mount Ulla in western Rowan County.

According to DOT, the existing bridge no longer meets the needs of modern day traffic and requires replacement.



A portion of the road will close from 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, until work is complete in September; weather permitting.



Drivers will be able to detour around the closure utilizing Centenary Church Road and N.C. 801 South in both directions.



"This project is part of the department’s overall bridge program to improve the condition of the state’s bridges and ensure the safety of drivers who rely on them," DOT says.



NCDOT reminds motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

