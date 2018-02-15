Crash knocks down power lines, shuts down Rowan County road

Hundreds of homes in Salisbury lost power Thursday morning after a crash brought down power lines in the area.

The wreck happened in the 7000 block of Mooresville Road, shutting down a portion of the road.

According to Duke Energy, 391 customers were without power near Patterson Road. Crews estimate power will be restored by 9:45 a.m.

Click here to view Duke Energy's Outage Map

Multiple emergency responders are in the area.

Officials have not said when the road will reopen.

No serious injuries were reported.

