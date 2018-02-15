BLOG: Warm end to workweek, First Alert Day issued for Saturday

Spring-Like Weather

Near Record Highs Friday

First Alert Day Saturday

Thursday and Friday will be very warm, considering the time of year. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s both days, which will challenge a record on Friday (76 degrees set in 1976). And while the rain chance is very low for Thursday, there's an increasingly better chance as we roll deeper through Friday, as another cold front approaches from the west.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall back down to near 50 degrees on Saturday, with lingering areas of light rain, before we rebound to near 60 degrees with a much drier pattern setting for Sunday. With a wet and noticeably colder start to the weekend, outdoor plans may be in jeopardy and so we're declaring a First Alert Day Saturday to give you a heads up on what's coming.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.