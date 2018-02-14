Rock Hill PD reports 64 car break-ins since start of 2018

Car break-ins are rampant in Rock Hill. Police there report 64 break-ins in the first 45 days of the year.

“Her wallet, it was in her car and then it was gone,” Shannon Nicholson says.

Nicholson lives in a Rock Hill neighborhood near Hargett Park, and says three of her family’s car consoles were raided overnight into Tuesday, in addition to two other incidents reported in the area that night. The only thing that was snatched was her 16-year-old daughter’s wallet.

“You have a teenage daughter, and these people have their information,” she says.

That is information including the girl’s ID and social security card, in addition to $70 in cash.

The mom says she became more concerned when the wallet was then returned to the front door, later on, the social security card and money still missing.

“You don’t know where to go from here, what to look out for, or anything,” she says.

For Rock Hill Police, these crimes are nothing new, but officers hoped the public would have received their messages of warning by now.

“We can’t babysit every neighborhood,” Captain Mark Bollinger says. “We can’t babysit every shopping center.”

With 64 reported auto break-ins this year, officers are pleading with the public, lock your doors, take your stuff inside.

“People on foot, they just wander around checking cars,” Bollinger says.

Nicholson and her family, are now learning these lessons the hard way.

“You’ll be at a lot more at ease knowing your car is locked up and your valuables are inside,” she says.

