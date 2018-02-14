ADORABLE: Dozens of little kids define the word 'love'

February 14 is a day to celebrate love. But have you ever stopped to ask yourself - how do you define love?

We thought those answers might come best from the most loving little kids at Torrence Creek Elementary School in Huntersville. It turns out, the word is a lot harder to explain than you think.

But their answers are beautiful. And if you didn’t know what love was before you watch this story, you’ll have a pretty good idea afterward.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.