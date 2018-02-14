WBTV Sports Overtime: 2018 high school football season starts with 2 mega match ups in Charlotte

The 2018 high school football season will start with a bang with 2 mega match up taking place in Charlotte.

The 6th edition of the High School Football Kickoff Night powered by OrthoCarolina may be the best one ever.

First on August 18th at 5PM, Scotland will take on Butler. Then at 8PM, Dutch Fork out of South Carolina will take on Memorial Stadium. Both games will take place at historic Memorial Stadium.

For more on these games and coach Tom Knotts talking about one of his former schools (Harding) winning a state title in 2017, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

