DA: Man acted in self-defense in fatal Caldwell County shooting

A Caldwell County man has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a shooting that led to the death of a 31-year-old Hudson man.

The district attorney determined the actions that led to the death of Daniel Lashawn Wright were justified as a measure of self-defense from a physical assault, and no charges will be filed.

“I have personally reviewed the investigation in its entirety and determined that the victim of the assault clearly acted in self-defense,” the district attorney said.

On Feb. 8, 2018, Wright was reportedly involved in an assault of a physically handicapped family member at a home in the 2100 block of Remont Drive in Sawmills.

After being knocked to the floor while being attacked by Wright, the man fired one shot that struck and killed his assailant.

PREVIOUS STORY: Person killed in Caldwell County shooting identified

Members of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Caldwell County Emergency Medical Services arrived within five minutes but were unable to revive Wright.

The preliminary autopsy and toxicology report indicated the presence of methamphetamine and MDMA in Wright’s bloodstream, Methamphetamine and a hypodermic syringe also were found in his pocket.

The district attorney and the Caldwell County Sheriff authorized the immediate release of the handgun to its owner following a review of the case.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.