Elderly man beaten outside his home in attempted armed robbery

A 78-year-old man was beaten outside of his home in an attempted armed robbery.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous for his safety, says he had just gotten home Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. when it happened. He says he checked his mail then drove to the back of his house where he parks when he got out of his car two men were there waiting for him.

He says they were both wearing dark clothing and ski masks, Both were black and appeared to be in their 20s, one was around 6 feet tall and the other was shorter and stockier.

He says they demanded he give them his money.

“I said I wasn’t going to give them nothing,” the man said. “So when I told them that, he hit me twice.”

The man had a black eye and a large bruise on his cheek. His arm had several deep cuts from when he fell to the ground after the blows.

He says the taller man also pointed a black and yellow cellphone at him as if it were a gun.

“I told him I’m going to get something to kill you, and he told the other fella, let's get out of here. And they ran down the road and probably had a car down there somewhere.”

Rock Hill Police arrived, canvased the neighborhood and ran a K-9 track to search for the two men, but came up empty.

“That is a highly unusual incident, we don’t usually have incidents like that happen, especially on a very busy road in the daytime,” Captain Mark Bollinger with the Rock Hill Police Department said.

The victim says he is not surprised it happened given everything that goes on in the world today, but he couldn’t believe it happened to him.

“I just wish I could have hit him, but it happened so quick.”

