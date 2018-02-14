A top Atrium Health executive departs for unspecified reasons

Atrium Health on Tuesday said its chief information and analytics officer no longer works at the Charlotte-based hospital system and that it has begun a national search for a replacement.

The hospital giant, which recently changed its name from Carolinas HealthCare System, did not provide a reason that Craig Richardville, 56, is no longer with the organization, saying it does not discuss details of personnel matters.

The departure comes soon after Richardville’s ex-wife, Ann, filed a complaint Jan. 23 seeking a domestic violence protection order against him, according to Mecklenburg County court records.

A district court judge issued a temporary order of protection that day requiring Richardson to stay 1,500 feet from her until a hearing Jan. 31. The order stated that the couple had been divorced since July 2016, but since November 2017 he had been sending his ex-wife abusive messages and stalking her.

On Jan. 31, the couple signed a consent order that said Craig Richardville is not to have contact with his ex-wife for one year. The document said that both parties agreed the order carries no findings of fact or conclusions of law.

An attorney for Ann Richardville wouldn’t comment. Neither Craig Richardville nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment.

In court documents, Craig Richardville acknowledged sending his ex-wife messages to express his love but denied that he was following her.

Richardville had been with the hospital system since 1997, according to his LinkedIn page. As chief information and analytics officer, he had overseen more than 1,500 employees and managed a $300 million annual operating budget, according to the page.

“As a matter of policy, Atrium Health does not tolerate harassment or abuse of any kind,” the hospital system said in its statement.

Atrium said it has named an interim chief information and analytics officer while the search for Richardville’s replacement proceeds.