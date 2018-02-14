Iredell County man wanted for assaulting officer found hiding in - | WBTV Charlotte

Iredell County man wanted for assaulting officer found hiding in closet

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A man wanted for assaulting an officer in Iredell County, among multiple other charges, was found hiding in a closet Tuesday.

Deputies say a probation officer went to check on 27-year-old Randy Lee Cook at his home Monday and Cook assaulted the officer and ran off.

Officers searched the home after obtaining a warrant and found Cook hiding in a closet. Cook was arrested and brought to the Iredell County Detention Center.

He was served with outstanding warrants of felony probation violation, failure to appear on DWI, carrying a concealed weapon and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. 

While being processed, deputies say they found a bag of marijuana in Cook's possession, leading to an a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance in a jail or prison.

Cook was placed under a $41,600 bond. 

