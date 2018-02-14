Man charged in NE Charlotte shooting

A 20-year-old man has been charged in a shooting in northeast Charlotte that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Beechway Circle, off of N. Tryon St near West Sugar Creek Road. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

Thursday, Tarian Ramsey was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Officers determined that the victim was shot in the 4400 block of North Tryon Street in a parking lot and ran to Beechway Circle to seek assistance.

