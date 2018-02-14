16-year-old Lincoln County girl found - | WBTV Charlotte

16-year-old Lincoln County girl found

McAfee (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) McAfee (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A 16-year-old Lincoln County girl reported missing Wednesday has been found. 

Deputies say Breiana Lei McAfee was found safe at a home off of Old Plank Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

McAfee was returned home to her parent's home on Lee Lawing Road, where she was initially reported being last seen.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly