SCDOT prepares to reopen McFarland Rd in York, after truck carrying propane flips

Nearly 48 hours after a truck carrying propane flipped on McFarland Rd in York, the gas being carried in the truck is completely burned off.

York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes told WBTV since the area was rural, they decided to burn the gas off there rather than taking the truck to a more populated area to do it.

Crews had to burn the gas off because the valve that is normally used to disseminate the gas was damaged in the wreck.

It happened just before lunch on Monday, when the driver of the South Gas truck ran the vehicle off the side of the road and flipped. The driver is OK, but was cited for driving too fast for conditions by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The truck was removed after the propane was completely burned. South Carolina DOT crews arrived just before noon Wednesday to start clearing the road, removing dirt barriers and barricades.

Haynes expects McFarland Rd to be reopened sometime Wednesday afternoon.

