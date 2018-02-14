Road in Salisbury to close for pipe repair

A portion of Cruse Road in Salisbury will be closed next week for a pipe replacement.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Cruse Road will be closed between Safrit Road and Old Concord Road to replace a deteriorating pipe. The road will close at 7 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, crews say.

A detour will be set up on Old Concord Road, Mount Hope Church Road, and Safrit Road.

"Local traffic will still be able to access locations on either side of the bridge up to the point of closure," the NCDOT says.

