Police, not Cupid's arrow, stop Valentine's shoplifters at Walmart

Three young men, possibly trying to impress girlfriends with Valentine's gifts, instead ended up on the run from police on Tuesday.

According to the report, police were called to Walmart where three young men were stealing Valentine's Day items that included gift bags filled with jewelry, candy, and cards.

Police spotted the reckless romantics in the Kmart parking lot, and after a short foot chase, apprehended them.

A 16-year-old, a 15-year-old, and one other person are facing charges of larceny.

The items were returned to the store just in time for any legitimate last minute shoppers.

