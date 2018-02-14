Pair being sought in Albemarle Dollar General robbery

Two men are being sought in an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Albemarle.

Police say the Dollar General on NC 24-27 Bypass East was robbed at gunpoint around 8:36 p.m. Friday.

The clerk says two black men went into the store just before closing time and one of the robbers put a mask over his face. The clerk says she ran out of the store and called police. One of the robbers held up a gun and demanded money from the second clerk, police say, before the pair ran off.

The first robber was wearing a black hoodie with white letters on it and brown pants. The second robber was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.