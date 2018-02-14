Thieves target three Salisbury restaurants

Three popular Salisbury restaurants were broken into sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to reports at the Salisbury Police Department.

In each case someone used a rock or other object to smash glass doors.

Casa Grande, 905 Klumac Road, Romano's at 1510 E. Innes Street, and Monterrey, 119 N. Link Avenue, were all broken into, probably by the same people, according to police.

Thieves stole a laptop computer from Casa Grande, three bottles of liquor worth approximately $50 from Monterrey, and an undisclosed amount of cash from Romano's.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

