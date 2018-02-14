One hospitalized in southeast Charlotte wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

One hospitalized in southeast Charlotte wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

At least one person was injured in a four-vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

The wreck happened on Interstate 485 inner near East John Street at Exit 52 in Matthews. According to MEDIC, one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with minor injuries. 

The crash is causing delays and congestion in the area. 

No other details were released. 

