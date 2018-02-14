BLOG: Cold snap ends, warming trend underway in time for Valentine's Day

Big Temperature Rebound

Near Record Warm Friday

Split Decision On Weekend

Well our 24-hour cold snap will "finally" end Wednesday as temperatures quickly rebound back up to the lower 60s by the afternoon. While it will be warmer on Wednesday, it won't be a totally sunny day. In fact, clouds will still likely dominate the sky Wednesday and there will be showers across the mountains and foothills (mainly north of Interstate 40). Rain chances around Charlotte appear to be on the low side.

If you are heading out this evening to celebrate Valentine's Day, it looks dry and mild with evening temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday will very warm, considering the time of year. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s both days. And while the rain chance is very low Thursday, there looks to be a slightly better chance by Friday, as another cold front passes through the region. That will push temperatures back down into the 50s on Saturday, closer to the average for late February before we rebound to near 60 degrees on Sunday.

The weekend will continue to be unsettled with showers around Saturday, that may clear out of the area for Sunday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.