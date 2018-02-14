Man accused of tampering with electronic monitor, wanted on several charges

A Charlotte man is wanted on multiple charges after he reportedly tampered with his electronic monitor Tuesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Edward Jason Bethea, 38, is wanted for assaulting a female, second-degree kidnapping and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Police say Bethea was court ordered to wear an electronic monitor as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Bethea was last known to be in the Caden Lee Way area in southwest Charlotte.

He is described as being 5'10" and 180 pounds, police say.

If you have any information or know his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.