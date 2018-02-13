ABC Commission to re-evaluate settlement with Wild Wing Cafe in connection to fatal crash

A proposed settlement between Wild Wing Cafe and the ABC Commission was rejected Wednesday.

The settlement comes after Wild Wing Cafe on Ayrsley Boulevard reportedly served a man 17 shots in four hours, an ALE officer confirmed to WBTV.

Robert Kite had a shot just about every 15 minutes for four hours before he died in a crash shortly after leaving the bar.

The toxicology report for Kite states his SUV "vaulted" off of the I-485 bridge over I-77 last September. He had a blood-alcohol content of .24, which is three times the legal limit.

Wednesday night, a spokesperson for Wild Wing Cafe reached out to WBTV to clarify what they said was incorrect information from ALE.

"On September 18, Mr. Kite was with a group of several people at our restaurant for multiple hours," officials told WBTV. "The alleged violation from the ABC Commission suggests that one person received 17 shots. This is inaccurate as the drinks were consumed by the group and were simply on one bill."

"This tragic incident has had a lasting impact on the entire Wild Wing Cafe family. The safety of our guests is at the heart of our business and our culture, and we strive to ensure that every day," officials continued. "This is a tragic incident, and our heartfelt thoughts continue to remain with the Kite family."

Prior to Wednesday's scheduled hearing in Raleigh, the ALE officer said the restaurant could receive a $1,000 penalty or have its alcohol license suspended for 10 days. The hearing was canceled after the commissioners rejected the offer. The ABC Commission staff plans to reevaluate and renegotiate a new settlement.

If a settlement is not reached, the case will go to an Office of Administrative Hearings.

Wild Wing Cafe lost its license in 2004 after an employee served alcohol to a teenager who died in a crash that night.

