911 calls reveal chaos in moments after fatal Peach Stand shooting

The 911 calls from the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill reveal some insight into the chaos that followed.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 23. Karson Bailey Whitesell, 19 of Rock Hill, was shot just before 4:30 p.m. She worked as a cashier at the business.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, Christopher Mendez, 28, went into the Peach Stand and shot Whitesell, ultimately killing her. Mendez then reportedly waited at the scene until officers arrived.

Previous: Teen killed at The Peach Stand described as 'beautiful light in this dark world'

Multiple calls came in to 911 to report the shooting. The callers all seemed confused about what was happening and, rightfully so, scared that the gunman was still there.

"We were just inside the building and heard shots being fired," the first caller tells the operator.

One caller can be heard whispering from inside the store, reporting that someone in the building was firing shots.

Audio: Click here to listen to the 911 calls

"I'm hiding," she said. "Please hurry."

A third caller tells the operator that he pulled up to get gas and heard "Boom, boom, boom, boom" from inside. He said someone appears to be lying on the ground.

A fourth caller - a worker in the store - says he saw the shooter standing with his arm out firing about five or six shots. He said he and another worker ran out the back door when the shots rang out.

At the end of at least two of the calls, the caller reports that law enforcement is at the scene.

Officers still have not said what may have led to the shooting or released a possible motive. They say the shooting was not a domestic violence incident and was not an armed robbery attempt.

Previous: Family, friends remember teen who was shot and killed at The Peach Stand

Investigators - as well as those who knew the victim - say Whitesell and Mendez did not know each other.

Mendez was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was denied on both charges.

He is being held at the York County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.