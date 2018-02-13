Thad Wells announced as the new head football coach at Mooresville

Thad Wells is the new head football coach at Mooresville High School.

He was officially announced on Tuesday night as he takes over for Marty Paxton who resigned to take over at his alma mater Concord.

Wells comes to the Blue Devils after 3 years at Blacksburg High School in Virginia. During his tenure with the Bruins, he guided them to the playoffs all 3 seasons and led the team to a state title in 2016.

This past season, his team went 11-2.

Wells was also a head coach in South Carolina at Colleton Prep.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.