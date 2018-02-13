Funeral plans announced for founder of Purple Heart Homes who died suddenly Monday

Dale Beatty, right, talks in 2010 with Navy veteran James Brooks, who served in the South Pacific during World War II. Credit: John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer)

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Dale Beatty, the co-founder of the non-profit, Purple Heart Homes. Beatty died suddenly Monday of a double pulmonary embolism according to Purple Heart Homes. He was 39-years-old.

“The outpouring of support has been tremendous,” said Melanie Balousek, communications specialist for Purple Heart Homes.

According to Balousek there will be a public viewing this Friday, February 16th, at noon at the Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville. The funeral service follows at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Beatty’s family is asking you to donate to “The Beatty Family Trust Fund” established to help care for the three children Beatty leaves behind.

More than 13 years ago, Dale Beatty nearly lost his life in an explosion during his tour in Iraq. He returned home a double-amputee. In an interview with WBTV, he discussed how Purple Heart Homes was born out of his own experience upon returning from duty, disabled.

"When I came home it was really the community of Iredell County and Statesville jumped on board and just jumped at the chance to help me build my house," Beatty told us.

That act of kindness inspired his desire to help other wounded veterans, which lead to the formation of something much bigger, Purple Heart Homes, which Beatty founded with John Gallina began 10 years ago.

Beatty and fellow veteran Gallina have grown Purple Heart Homes from a tiny operation into an organization that has helped hundreds of wounded veterans across several states.

Beatty once told us what was the driving force of his mission.

"There really are a lot of services that aren't provided by the government, that aren't provided by the VA that really only communities can provide... And that's what we're seeking to do. We're seeking to foster that,’ Beatty said.

The Chairman of the Board of Purple Heart Homes, Charles Page, had this statement on Beatty’s sudden passing:

I feel honored to have gotten to know Dale and his family through our work at Purple Heart Homes. He’s been our country’s role model for selfless service to others and a clear example to all of us on how to live a full and dedicated life. We are heartbroken, but we are each grateful for our time with Dale, the love and humor that is evident in the stories we hear when his friends reflect on their relationship with him, his leadership, and the legacy he leaves behind. And, of course, his devotion to his fellow veterans. It’s a difficult time, but our Board of Directors is clearly focused on supporting Dale’s family and uplifting the continuing work that Dale and John (Gallina) began 10 years ago.

