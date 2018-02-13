Davis named CIAA player of the week

Last week was a great one for the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls as they went 3-0. For the week, Robert Davis averaged 18 points per game and on Tuesday, he was named the conference player of the week.

On February 5th in a game against Elizabeth City State, Davis finished with 25 points on 9 of 15 shooting. Two days later in a win against Fayetteville State, Davis has only 10 points. The senior guard finished the week with a 20 point performance in a win over St. Augustine's.

For the week, he shot 51% from the field including 46% from 3 point land.

For the season, Davis is the CIAA's leading scorer as he is averaging 21 points per game.

