2018 will be last season for Cooke as Davidson baseball coach

The 2018 baseball season at Davidson will be the last for Dick Cooke as head coach.

After the season, Cooke will step down and assume the role of a senior leader in the athletic department. Current associate head coach Rucker Taylor will take over as head coach.

This year will be Cooke's 28th with Davidson as he will leave as the winningest coach in the 116 year history of the program.

Last season was the best ever as the Wildcats made a run to the Super Regionals after winning 35 games. The Cats would also win their first ever conference tournament title.

"It has been a great honor for me to witness the development of so many players and young men, on and off of the field over these last 27 years," Cooke said. in a press release provided by the school. "That is the greatest reward you can hope for in a career, and it has made coming to the ballpark and being on this campus a distinct pleasure."

