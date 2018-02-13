Teens charged with 42 crimes in Matthews area

Two teens were arrested in dozens of crimes in the Matthews area.

Christopher Keith Thompson Jr., 18, and Sawyer Blair Baldner, 19, were charged in cases spanning over two months. Matthews police say the pair is being charged with 42 crimes in the area, which started in late 2017.

Thompson and Baldner were each charged with six counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, five counts of conspiracy to commit felony larceny, burglary, and three counts of larceny.

The pair is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.