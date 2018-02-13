Argument between roommates leads to one shot in hand in Gaston County

Police in Gaston County say an argument between two roommates ended with one being shot in the hand Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at a home on the 500 block of Capps Road in Bessemer City. Officials say the roommates were arguing when one shot the other in the hand with a rifle.

The victim reportedly ran away down the driveway of the home as the other roommate kept shooting at him. There is no word on his condition.

One person, Michael Dwayne Walls, was taken into custody at the scene. Walls is now facing several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim's name has not been released.

Larry Owens, a neighbor living near the shooting site, said he has been trying to clean up the community. Owens has been collecting syringes and other drug paraphernalia that is discarded on the community streets.

“Our neighborhood is great, good place to raise your children and stuff like that. We’ve got a problem with people that don’t live here," explained Owens.

He said the crime has been a problem recently.

“It’s crazy man. It’s crazy. It’s just like people don’t have any consideration for life at all,” said Owens.

Gaston County Police Captain Brent Roberts said that the parties involved in the shooting Tuesday were potentially using drugs.

"They become a little bit more violent," said Roberts about the behavior of drug users. "That’s I think what happened today if that’s the case where they were using drugs.”

He said drug use is an issue in Gaston County and the Bessemer City neighborhood where the shooting happened is no exception.

"“We're trying to saturate the area with police officers, and we’re doing a lot of license checkpoints, a lot of just being present in the Holland Memorial Church Road area," said Roberts.

He said that officers have recently responded to calls for robberies, larcenies and burglaries in the community.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.