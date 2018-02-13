Handgun found in CPCC restroom, owner being sought

A handgun was found in a restroom at CPCC in uptown late Tuesday morning.

School officials say an instructor found the handgun in a men's restroom in the Advanced Technologies Center at CPCC"s Central Campus, located on Elizabeth Avenue. An alert was sent out just before 12:30 p.m.

Security is working to find out who owns the gun. School officials say they allow "specific persons under a highly restrictive set of circumstances to have a handgun on a college campus."

Click here to read NC's statute regarding weapons on campus

"In other words, a person cannot “carry” a weapon of any kind while on a CPCC campus, unless he/she is a law enforcement officer," CPCC officials say.

A person with a valid North Carolina concealed handgun permit is allowed to have a handgun in a closed compartment of a locked vehicle that is parked on college premises, according to state law.

Click here to view the college's updated policies regarding weapons on campus.

Officials did not say whether the gun found was loaded.

