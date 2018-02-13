Principal: Student brought BB gun to elementary school in Rock Hill

A student was disciplined after he brought an unloaded BB gun to an elementary school in Rock Hill Tuesday.

The incident happened at Ebinport Elementary School on India Hook Road. The school's principal, Rhonda Kelsey, sent a message to parents to alert them about it.

This morning, a student brought an unloaded BB pistol to school in his book bag. The student told several students about the BB pistol, but never showed it or threatened to use it. Upon learning about this, administration and our School Resource Officer obtained the student’s book bag and the student. The BB pistol was recovered and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. You are receiving this call in an effort to be transparent about incidents like this that occur on school grounds.

The student's name and age have not been released.

No further details have been made public.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.